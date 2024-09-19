Idaho Fish and Game provides the hunting outlook for big game

BOISE, Idaho — Hunting season happens year-round in Idaho, it's currently the archery season. However, for many hunters the main season starts on Oct. 10 with the deer and elk rifle season.

Heading into October, we wanted to check in withIdaho Fish and Game to learn more about the outlook this year and also learn how the massive wildfire season could impact hunting and future hunting.

"Animals are really good at staying away, at least big game, from these fires," said Roger Phillips of Idaho Fish and Game. "We do have some animals killed, but it is not something that affects populations."

The larger concern with wildfires comes with habitat and the winter range. Large wildfires like the Paddock Fire and others that scorched the grass could have a big impact when the snow arrives.

"When it gets burned, then we have a bunch of animals coming down with nothing to eat during the winter," said Phillips. "We will be watching that very carefully."

It was actually the severe winter two years ago that had a significant impact on the mule deer population and last year hunters harvested the fewest number of mule deer and the elk in the last decade.

"We are starting to see some recovery from that, but we are still certainly not back to where we were prior to that winter," said Phillips. "One of the good things is our elk herds tend to be more stable and they are looking really good this year."

Idaho Fish and Game told us hunting season will proceed as normal and it looks promising. They did give hunters the chance to refund or exchange their tag in the Sawtooth zones where the Wapiti Fire burned more than 100,000 acres.

"Hunters are going to see what they’ve seen in the past, elk are always a little tough but they are out there, trust us," said Phillips. "You have to go where they are, not where you want them to be."

Hunters will need to check the latest updates on closures due to wildfires and this is also a good time to remind hunters they need permission to hunt on private land. The consequences for trespassing became much more severe after a new law passed in 2018.

Hunters in zone 18, 14 and new this year 23, 24 and 32A will need to have their deer checked by the Idaho Fish and Game for chronic wasting disease. CWD has been an issue Idaho Fish and Game have kept an eye on for a several years now and all hunters can help with identifying CWD.

"We really encourage people to get tested for their own piece of mind and also so we know where it is and where it's not out on the landscape," said Phillips. "We can't do that without the help of the hunters."