The Boise Ridge Riders created the Idaho City 100 in 1984, and it continues to sell out quickly while providing an economic boost to Idaho City.

Back in the day, this enduro race served as a national qualifier for the International Six Day Enduro. While that is no longer the case, the prestige ride keeps riders coming back year after year.

WATCH | See the riders take on the course—

The Idaho City 100 continues to be a popular enduro race in Boise County

"This event typically sells out because we have a rider limit of 300 riders per day. And it typically sells out the first time it goes on sale in under 30 minutes," said Kent Funkhouser, the President of the Boise Ridge Riders. "It's a very sought-after event."

The Idaho City 100 tests riders' endurance more than speed. Putting together this race takes collaboration with private landowners, the Boise National Forest, and the Idaho Department of Lands. It's a two-day event that happens every year on the first weekend following Memorial Day.

"It's mostly single-track trail, and the idea for an enduro is to try to maintain about a 22 to 24 mile an hour average," said Funkhouser. "They are trying to get from checkpoint to checkpoint, but there are strategically placed special tests, so that is where the riders really turn it up and try to go fast."

The timing of the Idaho 500 works well for Idaho City, as this small rural town gets to kick off the summer tourism season with Memorial Day weekend and then race weekend when families come from all over the country to stay, shop, and dine in Idaho City restaurants.

"Everybody loves it, any off-road enthusiast, everybody loves coming out here," said Matt Teishert, who came up from Nampa. "Look around, it's just a blast for families and everybody in between."

That also coincides with the Boise Ridge Runners' core values of supporting the local community they ride in, promoting motor bike sports, and stewardship of the land. The team does a ton of work preparing the course and fixing any damage caused by the racing.

"We trail to orchestrate trail maintenance programs because these trails get a lot of pressure and not just from us," said Funkhouser. "The race is a big undertaking, but it is fun otherwise we wouldn't be doing it."