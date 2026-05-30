BOISE, Idaho — Sixteen years ago, Drew Whalin's dog got bitten by a rattlesnake, and ever since, Drew and the Idaho Chukar Foundation have put together training to help dogs and their owners avoid dangerous animals in Idaho.

"I never wanted to go through my dog getting bit by a rattlesnake again," said Whalin. "The good news is the rattlesnakes we have here are the least toxic, but the bad news is we have more of them."

WATCH | See these dogs react to real snakes during a training session—

Idaho Chukar Foundation hosts rattlesnake, skunk and porcupine avoidance training

The Idaho Chukar Foundation hosted its first avoidance training in Julia Davis Park, inviting dog owners to bring out their pooches to learn how to avoid rattlesnakes, skunks, and porcupines using a specific method.

"We do that by using a science that is called operant conditioning," Whalin explained. "We associate a mild shock stimulation with the dog recognizing the snake and then having the dog owner praise the dog, so it is twofold."

The foundation uses real snakes during the training sessions, and by the end, the dogs were improving at recognizing the snake and avoiding it.

The Arguedas family brought their dog Banjo, and they appreciate this public service.

"It would be horrible to have your dog bit or have something happen," said Gretchen Arguedas. "We have been really thankful to have this over multiple hunting dog seasons, and with multiple dogs. Its been a nice insurance policy that we can get outside and feel safe."

The skunk and porcupine training uses the same method, and the training also featured a booth with the Idaho Trappers Association, which gave dog owners tips on how to get their dog loose from a trap.

The event also included information on rattlesnake ecology, how important it is to have a plan, and what to do in case your dog gets bitten. Funds raised from the training will be used by the Idaho Chukar Association to improve wildlife habitat in Idaho.

If this piques your interest, the Idaho Chukar Foundation is offering additional training days at Julia Davis Park next Saturday, June 6. For additional event information, click here.