Idaho Challenged Athletes Foundation bike clinic has grown into a three-day event

BOISE, Idaho — Four years ago the Idaho Challenged Athletes Foundation hosted a bike clinic for 13 adaptive athletes. Now, that number has grown to around 65 athletes who receive mentoring from coaches.

This three-day event starts with a clinic on Friday, a clinic on Saturday and it will culminate on Sunday with a race starting at 10:00 a.m. at Bogus Basin.

"I'm having such a blast, I haven’t been able to get on the trails since being paralyzed," said Andrew Richard, who is attending this clinic for the first time.

Richard became paralyzed in a freak accident when a tree fell and landed on by the Boise River in 2020. I joined a group ride with Andrew and other riders where they had to navigate some thick roots on the trail.

"Being able to get out there, get over the roots, and feel all the bumps was great," said Richard, who is being introduced to the Idaho Challenged Athletes Foundation. "They have been great taking care of us and giving us this adaptive equipment with all the foundations."

Not only do riders come from all over the country, but so do the foundations that make sure these riders have access to world-class coaching and equipment.

"They were very helpful on the shifting and teaching us which way to lean on the turns," said Ian Nicely, who came from Pocatello. "I've been looking for an event like this."