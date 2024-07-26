Idaho CAF kicks off water sports weekend with wake surfing for adaptive athletes

The Idaho Challenged Athletes Foundation hosts a three-day weekend of adventures where adaptive athletes get to participate in a variety of different water sports.

Heidi Pearson broke her back in a car accident in 2019 and she was able to try wake surfing for the first time at Lucky Peak Reservoir on Friday.

"It was awesome, it was very freeing and actually when I wrecked it didn’t even hurt, wake surfing is probably one of my top three favorite sports now and this is my first time doing it." Heidi Pearson

When the Idaho Challenged Athletes Foundation hosts camps they bring in specialists to help coach, they also have the latest equipment that makes trying out sports easier for people with disabilities.

Wake for Warriors is a non-profit that began in 2012 with a mission to help veterans heal. Tyler Desnford got paralyzed from the waist down while serving in the military in 2016. He has competed in competitions, but he came to Idaho to share his passion for the sport.

We were also on a boat captained by Watts and his friend Matt Mullenbach who volunteered their time, a boat from Idaho Water Sports and their energy to the clinic.

"Wake surfing is a we thing, it is not a me thing, spending time on the water and meeting people from all over is one of the best things I’ve been able to do in my life. I’m just trying to give back to the community that helped me, who injured himself two years ago. I wouldn’t be here without them." Watts boat owner and friend Mullenbach

The Idaho Challenged Athletes Foundation continues to break down barriers fostering an environment of inclusion, community and mentorship. It didn't take Heidi Pearson long to figure out wake surfing in a special board designed for adaptive athletes.

"I want to get my own wakeboard now, I’m really grateful that I found CAF and I live in Idaho.” Pearson

The Idaho Challenged Athletes Foundation's water sports weekend also includes whitewater rafting, sailing and fishing.