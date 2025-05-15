Hunter mistakenly shoots Grizzly Bear in Northern Idaho

PRIEST LAKE, Idaho — On May 9th, a hunter mistakenly shot a Grizzly Bear, initially thinking it was a Black Bear.

The hunter was in the Priest Lake drainage in northern Idaho's panhandle region when they killed the Grizzly Bear. After identifying the bear as a Grizzly, the hunter self-reported the illegal kill to the Citizens Against Poaching hotline. They are fully cooperating with authorities.

Under federal and state laws, Grizzly Bears are a protected species, and Black Bear hunters are responsible for properly identifying their target before making a kill.

All Idaho hunters with Black Bear tags are required to take a bear identification test to avoid such situations. According to Idaho Fish and Game, "Grizzlies typically have short, rounded ears, a dished facial profile, a prominent shoulder hump and 2-4 inch long claws."

Although Grizzlies are generally considered rare in the State of Idaho, their range continues to grow across North America, and most recently, Idaho has experienced an uptick in the population of Grizzlies in portions of northern and eastern Idaho.