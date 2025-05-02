Historic Owyhee Motorcycle Club hosts the Vintage Race this weekend

The Owyhee Motorcycle Club has been operating since 1940 and they were placed on the National Register of Historic Places in 2022. So it makes sense that one of their largest events of the year features racing vintage bikes from the 60s, 70s, 80s, and 90s in the Boise foothills.

"Every year it seems to grow larger and larger," said Lance Cornell of the Owyhee Motorcycle Club. "We have participants from France, Ireland, and a lot of the people who come in are from out of state or out of country. It’s not only a way to put on an event we all love, but to be a host."

The races happen on Satuday and Sunday and we caught up with Rusty Montgomery out of Emmett, who looks forward to this event all year long.

"I like this vintage stuff just because it is so laid back and there is no pressure," said Montgomery. "It's a fun event and I love tinkering on old bikes."

Rusty will debut his 1974 Elsinore as he and many of the riders spent Friday making last-minute adjustments to their bikes and testing them out before the races happens this weekend.

"So far it is doing pretty good, I just got it out on the track for the first time," said Montgomery. "Half the fun is building the bike. I spent the last two winters working on this bike, taking my time to get it right."

The Vintage Race features a blend of history, and it showcases the passion for older bikes. However, this event is also family-friendly, with many of the racers camping out at the venue with their families to pass on that love to the next generation.

It reminds Lance Cornell of his childhood as he started racing at the OMC in 1972, and the club looks forward to hosting this event for the 17th year.

"I used to come here as a kid in the 60s, and that is where I met Evil Kneivel," said Cornell. "There is such a camaraderie for the people that attend this, it is just great."