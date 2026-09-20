EMMETT, Idaho — Emmett High School students and one of their teachers spent a couple of hours on Saturday repainting the "E" on the hillside above town.

This turned out to be a challenge as the team had to haul in equipment to remove weeds and paint flat rock panels on a steep slope with slippery ground.

WATCH | Check out the video to see the work and the students' reaction:

High school students give the Emmett 'E' a facelift ahead of homecoming

"It was a really big thing to take on and I don’t think any of us knew what we were getting ourselves into," said Molly Kauffman. "I think this year was simply we needed to get it done, but hopefully in years to come they are able to learn from the opportunity and keep the tradition going."

Kauffman, Avery Devney, Riley Richards and one other student volunteered their time for this project led by Mr. G, Gonzalo Valdez, who teaches Spanish and serves as the National Honor Society adviser.

"We had no idea what we were getting ourselves into, but it was such a fun adventure," said Valdez. "Part of it is community service and giving back to the community in any and every way possible."

It was treacherous work as the team underestimated how big the E was and how steep the terrain was. The flat panels and wetness on the ground also made it really slippery work conditions.

"It was a good group of people, and I think we got to know each other and have some experiences," said Kauffman as the girls recalled their experience.

"There are some jokes now," said Richards.

The E on the hillside shines bright and white like a beacon above Emmett just in time for school spirit to take center stage with homecoming happening this week.

"This is a huge part of the community. It represents Emmett, the city and our school, and what better than our students to go up there and give this E a facelift," said Valdez. "I think it looks great."

Nobody knew for certain the last time the E got painted, but they came to the conclusion that this is the first time this century. The E is also surrounded by private property, so Mr. G and the team got permission from the landowner before taking on this project.