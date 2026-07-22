Fish and Game urges Wood River Valley residents to secure bear attractants

WOOD RIVER VALLEY, Idaho — Idaho Fish and Game is asking residents in the Wood River Valley to secure food and other bear attractants after an increase in black bear sightings in residential areas.

Officials said reports of bears frequenting neighborhoods have increased in recent weeks.

As black bears prepare for hibernation, they enter a period known as hyperphagia, when they consume large amounts of food to build fat reserves for the winter.

Fish and Game said dry conditions this year have reduced natural food sources, making it more likely that bears will seek out garbage, pet food, bird feeders and fruit trees near homes.

The agency is encouraging residents to keep garbage in bear-resistant containers or secured buildings, remove bird feeders until winter and promptly pick ripe fruit while cleaning up fruit that falls to the ground.

Officials said bears that repeatedly find food around homes can become food-conditioned, making them more likely to return to neighborhoods and increasing the risk of conflicts with people.

Fish and Game said preventing bears from accessing human food is the most effective way to keep both residents and wildlife safe.