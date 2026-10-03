Dozer Days builds workforce development from the ground up at a fun event

BOISE, Idaho — Looking for something to do this weekend? Dozer Day is taking place at the Dennis Technical Education Center in Boise. We checked out the event on Saturday, but it continues on Sunday.

This carnival-like atmosphere features heavy equipment, hands-on learning, and so many different activities for kids, including getting the chance to ride inside the heavy equipment.

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"My son's highlight is coming out and seeing the big equipment and to actually being able to ride in it and to operate it," said Lance Vedepo, who brought his three-year-old. "He is very excited about it and absolutely loves it, he’s got a big fascination with the construction equipment."

That is the goal of the National Utility Contractors Association of northern Idaho and Eastern Washington. They want to the next generation interested in construction and the event also partners with the Boise School District who supplies volunteers to help out with the event at DTEC for the second year in a row.

"Some of the high school kids are out here asking if they can do the pre-equipment check so they are already getting prepped for next year," said Sheri Nowlan of NUCA. "Our volunteers transition into being our employees, so it is pretty awesome."

It's no secret the Treasure Valley continues to grew at a rapid rate meaning construction jobs and these can be high paying jobs especially if someone works hard to develop their skills or becomes a leader in the industry.

"Superintendent or job site foreman are six figure salaries if you put your mind to it and work hard enough," said Nowlan. "Construction jobs are so in demand especially with some of the big job sites going on out here with Micron and different things."

During the event kids can ride with an experience operator of heavy machinery, there are tires to play on, sand to dig in and tubes to crawl through. Vedepo's son loves Dozer Day.

"It's all he talks about, so it has been a great experience," said Vedepo."I think it is a great opportunity and I want to say thank you for anyone who volunteers because it looks like a lot of work."

The final chance check out Dozer Day is on Sunday from 11:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. at the Dennis Technical Education Center. Tickets can be purchased online. The event also benefits charities like Hope House, the Boise Burnout Fund, DTEC and the schools.