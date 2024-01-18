Despite recent storms, the water outlook is below average in Idaho

BOISE, Idaho — The snow water equivalent from January 8 featured record low numbers for many river basins north of the Snake River Plain.

To put it in perspective the National Resources Conservation Service has been recording data at SNOTEL sights since the 1980s and we learned more at the first water outlook meeting at the Idaho Department of Water Resources.

"That’s not what you want to see," said David Hoekema, a hydrologist with the IDWR. "Of course we are happy to get snow anywhere, but we definitely need a lot more snow in the mountains."

This past week we got a lot of snow and that helped bring the Boise River Basin from 59 percent of average to 76. The Treasure Valley gets its drinking water and irrigation for farming from the Boise River.

"This is definitely a step in the right direction, we just have a few more steps to go," said Hoekema.

Northern Idaho is in the worst shape with the Pend Oreille-Kootenai at 60 percent in the panhandle, the Couer d'alene-St. Joe is at 54 percent and the Clearwater is at 58 percent. This area also didn't have a good winter last year.

"Northern Idaho went through drought last year," said Hoekema. "That drought is expected to continue unless they can build a normal snowpack and they have a long ways to go."

The strongest region lies in the south with the Oywhee Basin at 136 percent, the Bruneau at 123 percent and every other basin below the Snake River Plain over 100 percent.

The good news for most basins (excluding northern Idaho) is the water carryover. Because of a strong winter last year and a big run-off water managers were able to keep most of the reservoirs filled. Water users in the southern half of the state should have enough water this summer.

"Many basins would have adequate water supply just because the reservoirs are higher than normal across the state," said Hoekema. "We have excellent reservoir carryover."

Idaho will have the rest of January, February and March to build the snowpack. It usually starts melting in April, but spring months also play a crucial role if it rains before summer.