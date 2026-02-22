The Delta Waterfowl Foundation dates back to 1911, and four years ago, the Treasure Valley chapter was created. Since that chapter was created, it has grown from six members to 20.

This non-profit makes it its mission to perform waterfowl conservation and stewardship, and they also have programs in which people hunt. For the second year in a row, they brought out a group of students from Treasure Valley Community College on a snow goose hunt.

Delta Waterfowl Foundation takes college students hunting for snow geese

"It’s just very exciting sitting in here and expecting them to come," said Keelia, who has hunted before, but this was her first experience with birds. "It is fun and a new experience, and I'm learning a lot."

Before the hunt, the Delta Waterfowl Foundation takes these students through hunter safety, where they obtain their license. Following that, they take them to shoot clay pigeons to get the students comfortable with gun safety and prepared to shoot some birds.

"The kids are really excited about it," said Randy Voth with the Delta Waterfowl Foundation. "We did this last year, too, and they had a ball. Everybody got to shoot a goose, and hopefully today they will, but so far not a lot is going on with the birds, but that is hunting."

As the day progressed, the students hunkered down in the blind got more opportunities. Neighborhood Reporter Steve Dent saw them shoot down two snow geese while he was there with the group.

Part of this program also includes harvesting the meat and feeding the students to show them the entire process.

"I’m definitely hooked, I’ll be coming out, and I hope to volunteer with Delta Waterfowl," said Keelia. "I’m super stoked to be a part of this and have this experience."

That's the kind of response this non-profit is looking for. They are also building hen houses to improve the success ratio of a hatch, performing predator management for ducks, and preventing skunks & raccoons from snagging eggs.

"We have a banquet scheduled for April 25th at the Nampa Elks, and it is a fundraiser," said Voth. "What is nice about Delta is a percentage of the money raised at the banquet comes back into the local community."

If you are looking for more information on the Delta Waterfowl Foundation or you want to attend the banquet, you can find more information on the chapter's Facebook page.