Crooked 8 Ranch turns snow removal into a sledding hill in Kuna

KUNA, Idaho — Kuna got dumped on this week, but it's a flat area with no sledding hills forcing parents to drive if they want to give their children this classic winter experience.

Crooked 8 Ranch decided to change that while they were removing snow they decided to pile it up into a mountain to give families a place to sled for free.

"I called my buddy Adam that owns McMillan Hay Grinding and he brought over his big loader so we could make it a little taller," said Cody Chytka of Crooked 8 Ranch. "If we get 15 more inches we will just make it bigger."

Parents were thrilled to bring their kids for a day of sledding on the ranch on Saturday and the kids were enjoying a fun day in the snow.

"This is what small town living is all about, there is not a lot to do when it is snowing like this," said Jaime Reininger. "Then the community comes together and builds this great sledding hill for the kids, it is awesome."

We also saw kids getting towed behind a side by side in the arena. Crooked 8 is the venue for the Kuna Stampede in the summer. It's also a music venue and they do other events to bring the community together.

"It’s not a gnarly hill, but for the little ones they are loving it," said Chytka. "We got some friends that are bringing their snowmobiles later and it is something just close to kuna that people can come over at no charge and I just hope that everybody has a good time."

Crooked 8 is planning on turning the arena lights on tonight as they invite people to come sled until ten. They have a warming area in the shop where adults can hang out. It is free, but people that want to sled need to sign a waiver and bring their own sleds.

Be careful on the roads, in my experience the farther south I went the worse the roads got. If we get dumped on again they will have it open tomorrow as well, the best place to check is their Facebook page.