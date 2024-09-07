Cleaning up the Boise River following the end of float season

Idaho Rivers United and 94.9 the River partnered to set up a clean-up party on Saturday to pick up trash and clean-up along the banks of the Boise River.

The event started at Payette Brewing Company as around 200 volunteers came out to do their part to take care of one of the most cherished amenities in town.

"We are so lucky to have the Boise River, it is such a beautiful place to walk and enjoy. Keeping it clean makes it a really enjoyable place as well as being good for the environment, the river and the wildlife." Holly Syreen

Who has been volunteering for seven years in a row with the same group of friends.

Idaho Rivers United has been around since 1990. This non-profit makes it their mission is protect and restore the rivers of Idaho. They fight to protect rivers, monitor the water quality of rivers and also organize events like clean-ups or other restoration work.

"This is a great opportunity for the community to come out and invest in their local river. We all love the Boise River, but we also really want to take care of it." Ren Lawson of Idaho Rivers Untied

Normally I float the Boise River once or twice a year because I usually spend most of the summer up on the Payette River. However, paddleboarding with my dog became my favorite adventure of the summer. We like to stop at the islands and on one of them we discovered a ton of trash.

I'm inspired by the generosity of this community who give up their time so while the volunteers cleaned the banks I cleaned up a three islands downstream of the Park Center Bridge next to Julia Davis Park.

Anyone can help do their part and there is another clean-up happening next Thursday at Esther Simplot Park if you would like to volunteer. This one is being put together by the Snake River Waterkeeper, it starts at 4:00 p.m.