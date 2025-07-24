Classic Wood Boat Show will display history and craftsmanship in McCall

The Antique and Classic Boat Society will be in McCall for a show on on the first weekend of August to showcase some beautiful wooden boats.

The show will happen on Friday, Aug. 1, and Saturday, Aug. 2, and it will feature around 25 boats in the water, others on trailers, and there will be several seaplanes as well.

"Saturday is the big day when everything is happening," said Bill Coale. "We do a little boat parade down in front of the Shore Lodge, downtown and the marina."

Watch the video to see more of these beautiful wooden boats:

Coale has a 1947 Chris-Craft Rocket named Rocket Song. It's one of only a thousand ever made, and this sparkling boat has a hull made out of cedar and two different types of African mahogany for the deck.

"When I first brought it home, my wife said 'What did you do?'" said Coale. "Then I took her for a ride and now I can’t keep her out of it, it is just a lot of fun to run around in and they all sound really good."

We met up with Coale and Jeffrey Hendricks at Kleiner Park in Meridian, as they both live in the Treasure Valley. Hendricks has a 1940 Chris-Craft 16-foot special race boat. Only 167 of these were ever made, and it took a lot of work to refurbish this boat with 90 percent new wood.

"It took a long time, that is one of the reasons for the name, the name is Bout Time," said Hendricks, who showed me the six cylinder, triple carburetor engine with 121 units of horsepower. "It has some giddy up and go."

Hendricks has been going to classic wooden boat shows for a long time, but he looks forward to the Payette Lakes Chapter of the ACBS, starting on Aug. 1. It will be the first time he gets to show off his own boat at a show.

"Whenever people see my boat, they want to talk about it or they ask if they can bring their kids to see it," said Hendricks. "Even when I'm driving down the road, people give me the thumbs up."

These two classic boats have taken a lot of time, energy, and dollars, but the club told me it doesn't have to be this way. People can participate with wooden canoes or more cost-effective boats.

As for Hendricks and Coale, this has become their passion in retirement, and they both look forward to the show next week.

"I have loved boats ever since I was a kid," said Coale. "We call us boat people because we just love hanging out together, showing off our boats, enjoying each other, and having a good time."