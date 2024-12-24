Christmas in ski country: 5 things to watch out for this holiday season

The Christmas Holiday is here and ski resorts throughout the mountains of Idaho are celebrating the season. If you're hoping to participate in the mountain festivities, Idaho News 6 is here to help you find the right slope to toast the Yuletide season.

Here are 5 things to watch out for at Idaho ski resorts this Christmas:

Brundage - Santa Shreds

12/25 | 11 a.m. - 2 p.m.

We've all wanted to meet St. Nick in person but he's just too busy on Christmas Eve to make time for autographs. The good news? Santa loves to shred and is planning to reward himself after his big night by skiing at Brundage Mountain Resort from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m on Christmas Day. Now, that's a special holiday experience. Grab the kids and spend some time with Mr. and Mrs. Claus as they explore the legendary ski resort.

Bogus Basin - Closing Early / No Night Skiing

12-21 - 1/5 | Holiday Operating Hours: 9 a.m. - 10 p.m. | No Night Skiing on Christmas Eve

On Christmas Eve, Bogus Basin will not host night skiing. Instead, the resort will close at 4:30 p.m. so employees can spend quality time with friends and family. Bogus will also adjust their operational hours until January 5th. In terms of events, their marquee moment happens on New Year's Day when the non-profit ski area hosts a Torchlight Parade and Fireworks Show from 6 p.m. to 7 p.m.

Tamarack - Christmas Dinner @The Reserve

12/25 - 1 p.m. - 7 p.m.

Christmas Day is a marathon and what better way to wrap up a long day byindulging in a prefixed menu prepared by the renowned Chef Topple? The cost is $85 per person and includes appetizers, entrees, and of course— holiday-inspired desserts. Reservations are required.

Sun Valley - Christmas Eve Torchlight Parade

12/24 - 5:30 p.m - 7 p.m.

The Sun Valley Torchlight Parade is a dazzling tradition that happens every year on Dollar Mountain. The public can watch from the Sun Valley Lodge Terrance, where complimentary cookies and cocoa will be available.

Pomerelle - Night Skiing Opens

12/26 - 4 p.m. - 9 p.m.

After a wonderfully snowy start to the winter season, Pomerelle is happy to announce that they will be opening their night skiing the day after Christmas. Pomerelle is closed on Christmas Day. Night skiing happens between 4 p.m. - 9 p.m. and is available from Tuesday - Sunday.

Happy Holidays from Idaho News 6!