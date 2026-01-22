BOISE, Idaho — The Treasure Valley has been dealing with an inversion for more than a week, but if you gain enough elevation, you can escape the dark doldrums for a refreshing respite of sunshine.

The different levels of the inversion are as distinct as they are stunning. Down on the valley floor, we have been dealing with damp, cold air that has been trapped alongside pollutants. But it's a different story above the clouds as one gains elevation during their drive up to Bogus Basin.

Check out the video to see how it goes from socked in, to a winter wonderland to sunny.

Checking out the different layers of the inversion and finding the sun above the clouds

I went for a hike along Freddy's Stack Rock Trail to enjoy the sunshine, but people can also get that vitamin D by going skiing or hanging out at Bogus Basin.

However, to get above the clouds, you have to drive through the fog, and in this middle zone between the valley and the upper mountains, I found the temperatures to be a lot colder than in town. Still, I enjoyed this weird winter wonderland sandwiched between the sun and the valley floor.

In this layer, super-cooled water has frozen to the branches and bushes, creating ice crystals and a rare phenomenon called rime ice, which our Chief Meteorologist Scott Dorval can explain much better.

The air gets much drier and warmer when you get above the clouds, so if you are willing to work for it, the reward comes with sunshine and a really unique photography opportunity.

I have also noticed the inversion lifting in the past couple of days. On Wednesday, we were in the clouds, but on Tuesday, from the same spot about ten miles up Bogus Basin Road, we were just above it and able to capture the sunset.

The inversion is expected to move out of the Treasure Valley this weekend, but it could return next week.

Just know that if you are feeling down or you are missing the sun, it is up there if you are willing to drive through the fog.

