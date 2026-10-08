EAGLE, Idaho — The National Interscholastic Cycling League in Idaho wraps up its six-race season at Bogus Basin on Saturday with the state mountain biking championship.

We caught up with the Centennial squad at the Eagle Bike Park as they dressed up in costumes for their final practice of the year.

WATCH: Check out the video to see Centennial practice and get a sense of what Saturday will be like

Centennial gears up for the mountain biking state championship at Bogus Basin

"I haven’t placed where I wanted to, but I’ve definitely had a lot of fun riding with my team," said Kaden Jacobson. "I’ve got a good friend group going and I’m definitely happy with my team and seeing the improvements that I made."

Jacobson got into mountain biking by accident when a neighbor gifted him his first mountain bike, and a family friend informed him about NICA. Jacobson wanted to join, but it took some convincing and help from the community.

"At first my mom was like nah, I don’t really want you to do that because you would be gone a lot, but then the neighbor that got me into biking came up to her and said I’m going to be coaching I can take him to the practices," said Jacobson. "he community is probably the best community of all the sports I do."

Jacobson is racing in his fifth season of NICA, and he looks forward to seeing how his team does at the state championship. This Saturday, Centennial will race against teams from all over Idaho with more than 1,000 riders competing from middle school to high school.

"You are racing more against yourself rather than the girls around you," said Laney Cacioppo. "So your mindset while you race is I’m just going to push through the pain and not let that slow me down."

NICA teaches riders life lessons while overcoming obstacles and sometimes crashes. Centennial fosters a positive environment with everyone being able to participate. They were nominated by another team and earned the Spirit of NICA Award, embodying the pillars of fun, inclusivity, equity, respect and community.

"The team is super supportive, and the coaches are all amazing," said Cacioppo. "I've had a lot of crashes so far this season sadly, but we have made it so far."

The team looks to finish strong on Saturday during a full day of racing. Riders start at the base and climb to the top of Morning Star Express, then ride down, with each rider finishing two laps.

"Mountain biking really took hold; I love the downhill riding part of it," said Jacobson. "I like how fast I can go, how free it is and all the nature I get to experience on my bike."

The top three teams heading into the state championship include the usual contenders, the Boise Brave team leading the series, followed by Wood River in Sun Valley and McCall. Centennial sits in 10th place.