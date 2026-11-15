BOISE, Idaho — The U.S. Corps of Engineers, in cooperation with Idaho Fish and Game and volunteers from the Idaho Chapter of Backcountry Hunters and Anglers, removed an old fence near Lucky Peak Reservoir.

"The Boise River Wildlife Management Area is 41,000 acres of public lands," said Keith Hyde with the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers. "Some of it is through leases and licenses like this Corps of Engineers section, but it is the best winter range in Idaho for mule deer and elk."

WATCH| Check out the video to see the volunteers bust down a fence to help wildlife

Busting fence on the Boise Wildlife Management Area to help the deer and elk migration

Nobody on site knew exactly how long the fence just above the road has been there or what purpose it served. However, these organizations came together to remove an obstacle during the deer and elk migration.

"We have all seen pictures, unfortunately, of deer trying to hop over a fence and getting tangled in barbed wire," said Ann Moser of Idaho Fish and Game, who manages the Boise WMA. "So just removing that barrier is one more benefit to wildlife."

The project also aims to clear up confusion for people recreating on public lands. When I run into a fence, it makes me question whether crossing it means moving into private property, plus at this point it's just trash on the landscape.

"After so many decades of not serving a purpose, it’s time to clean it up," said Hyde, who told us the corps signed a memorandum of understanding with the Idaho Chapter of Backcountry Hunters and Anglers to volunteer on projects like this. "It goes pretty fast when you have lots of hands helping out."

This weekend, the group removed about three-quarters of a mile of fencing. They will take the metal, barbed wire and scrap to get recycled, and that money will go back into the Boise Wildlife Management Area.

"We can use that for future projects," said Moser, who stressed the importance of their partnership with the corps. "It's just rewarding to work with your partners so when another project comes we already know each other, we trust each other and we know what our goals are."

Moser told us there is a lot of fencing that needs to be removed on the WMA, and in the spring they will be looking for volunteers to bust fence that got destroyed in the Valley Fire two years ago.

The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers will also have similar projects to this that people will be able to get involved with.