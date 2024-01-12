Brundage gets pummeled with snow, creating excitement for skiers and snowboarders

MCCALL, Idaho — Finally, mother nature has turned on the faucet and the snow is arriving at ski resorts in Idaho after a dismal December.

"Any time we can talk about snow in terms of feet instead of inches we are in a happy place," said April Whitney of Brundage.

Ski resorts like Brundage took a little bit of a hit during the holiday season when they had to rely on snowmaking to open the mountain, but that is changing as Brundage has received 25 inches in the last week and there's more on the way ahead of the Martin Luther King Jr. holiday weekend.

"We would have loved to have this snow for the winter break, but there is nothing we can do to change the past," said Whitney. "Having all this snow come in right before the three day weekend is huge these are the kind of conditions people think of when they think of Brundage Mountain."

The snow was fantastic on Wednesday with fresh powder to be had on every turn. The snow was soft making it easy to cruise because if you have been skiing this year you know icy conditions have been the norm.

"It finally came," said snowboarder Guy Jeppe. "It’s just knee deep out here, it’s a lot of fun."

Hopefully this will start an epic turnaround this winter as people still need to be aware of early season conditions, but the snow also gives the crew at Brundage a chance to get to work to groom runs and open the rest of the mountain.

"This storm is a game changer on the mountain for sure," said Whitney. "This amount of snow makes it a more productive task to prep the slopes and it is really going to pay off with more terrain being open."

It's going to be a good weekend up at Brundage as we could feel the stoke in the middle of the week from skiers and snowboarders.

"Brundage is the most beautiful place I’ve ever seen, I love Brundage," said Jade Root. "The powder is just excellent here and the snow is amazing coming down the hill," responded Hunter Fitzgerald.