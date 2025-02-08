Branded Bonanza helps wild horses find forever homes through a competition

BOISE, Idaho — Trainers and people looking to adopt a wild horse were out at the Bureau of Land Management Boise Wild Horse Off-Range Corral on Saturday.

The viewing allows people to select a horse that they will train for Branded Bonzana, formerly known as Mustang Mania. The trainers will showcase what their horse learned and the adaptability of wild horses at a competition in July at the Ford Idaho Center.

"It’s quite addicting," said Kacey Widick, who came from Nampa. Kacey has been participating in this program since 2021. "This is basically like teaching kids their ABCs. It’s being consistent every day and the bond you make with them is quite addicting."

Forever Branded started this program in 2016 and it's run by Matt and Stacey Zimmerman. Their goal is to help wild horses and burros find permanent homes. Matt enjoys seeing the transformation of the wild horses over the first few months.

"It’s kind of an amazing transformation from our standpoint," said Matt Zimmerman. "I have competed in several of these events, so I know what it takes to get the job done. And we have been able to help people along the way to get to the point where they can have success with their animal."

Branded Bonanza is a partnership with the Bureau of Land Management. The BLM's largest cost when it comes to wild horses and burros is taking care of the animals off the range. There are around 150 horses up for adoption, but only three of them are from Idaho. Almost all of the horses came from Nevada and California.

"We are just trying to find as many of these wild horses long-term homes and private care," said Zimmerman. "That is what we are after."

If you missed the viewing event and would like to participate— there is a list of horses on the Branded Bonanza Idaho Facebook page. Widick tells us she plans to pick one out and train it for the competition.

"There’s a lot of real nice ones to pick," said Widick. "I want the horse to be proportionate and between three and four years old. The younger they are, the easier they will be to get along with."

Trainers will pick up their horses on February 21 and the competition happens from July 4-6 at the Idaho Horse Park at the Ford Idaho Center in Nampa.