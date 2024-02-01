Boulder Mountain Tour brings the best nordic skiers to Sun Valley

The Boulder Mountain Tour started in 1973 and it has evolved into one of the top races in the country as nordic skiers will travel 34 kilometers through pristine country.

"You are in the middle of the race cruising along with a big group and you are trying to win," said Matt Gelso who won the race in 2018. "All of a sudden you look up and you see the scenery and it’s stunning."

The course takes skiers from Galena Lodge down into the valley through the Sawtooth National Forest on the Harriman Trail. There is also a 15 kilometer option.

"It’s always competitive, but some years it’s really competitive," said Gelso who is on the board of the Boulder Mountain Tour.

That's because race schedules vary and the world cup circuit and other big races can happen at the same time. This year that is not the case and slots sold out all the way back in November.

Last year Hannah Rudd finished first with her teammate Erika Flowers in second place. They represented the Bridger Ski Foundation out of Montana.

"This is one of the best put on races that I’ve ever been to, it's really amazing," said Rudd. "Thank you for having us," said Flowers.

Last year Sun Valley's own Peter Wolter won the men's race a week after competing on the World Cup Circuit. Wolter grew up racing in the Sun Valley Ski Education Foundation, he skied at Middlebury College in Vermont and now he's a professional.

"I was able to take the win which was a long time goal, I've always wanted to win the local famous race," said Wolter. "I couldn’t have done it without the support of the ski team, my friends and my family."

The Boulder Mountain Tour is also a community event as we saw the volunteers bring the energy at checkpoints. It's another aspect that makes this such a special race as it enters year number 51.

"Maybe there is not 50-year volunteers, but there is 30 to 40-year volunteers," said Gelso. "It’s cool to see all they have given back over the years, the fun they’ve had and how they have helped shape the race."

The race kicks off on Saturday at 10:00 a.m. from Galena Lodge. There will be an after party and a celebration with awards in the Ketchum town square. Following that will be the Boulder Bash at Whiskeys on Main.