IDAHO — Idaho Fish and Game is inviting Treasure Valley residents to dust off their fishing gear as it prepares to stock the Boise River with steelhead.

On Tuesday, Nov. 24, IDFG says approximately 125 total steelhead will be released at the following locations:

Glenwood Bridge

Americana Bridge

Below the Broadway Avenue Bridge, behind Boise State University

West Parkcenter Bridge

Barber Park

Stocking generally occurs between 12 p.m. and 2 p.m., IDFG officials noted.

Fish and game officials are also sharing some additional information anglers may find useful:



Boise River steelhead limits are 2 fish per day, 6 in possession, and 20 for the fall season.

Barbless hooks are not required for Boise River steelhead angling.

You will need a valid fishing license, as well as a steelhead permit. Those can be purchased from any Fish and Game office, from authorized vendors, or online at gooutdoorsidaho.com.

Stocked steelhead will lack an adipose fin, which is normally found behind the dorsal fin. If you catch a rainbow trout longer than 20 inches that lacks an adipose fin, it should be considered a steelhead, officials say.

"Any steelhead caught by an angler not holding a steelhead permit must immediately be returned to the water, and it is illegal to target steelhead without a steelhead permit," Fish and Game officials warned.