Boise National Forest announces campground opening dates

The Boise National Forest has announced the opening dates for their developed campgrounds and rental cabins, with most expected to open by Memorial Day weekend.

Recreation staff are now preparing the facilities ahead of the opening.

A complete list of the projected campground opening dates is available on the Boise National Forest website. Around half of the available campsites can be reserved through the Recreation.gov website.

Those planning to visit the forest during this year's camping season are encouraged to plan ahead by bringing extra food, water, and warm clothing. Officials are also reminding visitors to pack out their trash with the goal of leaving no trace.

Following the campgrounds opening for the season, the Carthwright Ridge and Shady Pines campgrounds near Sage Hen Reservoir will be closed beginning May 28 and remain closed for the rest of the year as new roadways, toilets, furniture, and signage are installed. The four other Forest Service campgrounds surrounding the Sage Hen Reservoir will remain open.

Other safety tips for enjoying Idaho's outdoors are available on the Recreate Responsibly Idaho website.