Boise Flower and Garden Show helps prepare folks for the growing season

The Boise Flower and Garden Show has been happening for 27 years and people can find just about anything they need or advice as spring has arrived.

The show connects local vendors with people who have a passion for plants. However, it also helps businesses who specialize in landscaping, patios, and food.

"I am just like super excited thrilled because my stuff is as fresh as it can get," said Carla Arias who owns Ay Que Pica salsa. "Just being here with all these flowers and all these plants makes me feel super happy."

Carla gets her produce from a local farm and sells her salsa at farmer's markets, the Boise Co-op and Whole Foods just picked it up. She tells us events like the Boise Flower and Garden Show help her business.

"My business is growing just because I make all my salsa with lots of love," said Arias. "I make everything from scratch my salsa has zero preservatives they do last about 30 days in the fridge and eight hours with no refrigeration."

While that is an example of a local business, the show also attracts vendors from out of state like Emerald City Orchids, who made the trip from Tacoma, Washington.

“I just want to say how much we love coming to Boise because of the enthusiasm of people here which is really hard to match," said Joe Grienauer of Emerald City Orchids. "We just love the energy when we are at this show and sharing all of these weird and rare plants because we have things here from all corners of the earth."

Orchids make up around ten percent of flowering plants and this year the show gave orchids their own room to display these special plants.

"Hopefully we will help find an orchid that will match the person at the show so that everybody gets a plant that works well for them," said Grienauer.

The Boise Flower and Garden Show also features seminars where people can learn anything from growing tomatoes, how to attract birds to your backyard, how to make a water-wise garden and people can learn about Bonsai trees on Sunday at 2:30 p.m.

The show has been going on since Friday, but people can still head down there this weekend. It runs from 10-6 on Saturday and from 11-4 on Sunday. Tickets cost ten dollars at the door and the show is located in the Boise Centre in the Grove Plaza.