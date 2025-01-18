Boise features some unique urban outdoor workouts around town

BOISE, Idaho — How are those New Years resolutions going to get into shape? I recently learned about quitting day so I figured I'd share some of my favorite workouts that can be done outside of the gym.

Gyms are great, but even if you are a regular at the gym sometimes it's good to mix it up and get outside like David Dews likes to do.

"So in my mid 60s I'm in the best shape of my life," said Dews, who we met after he got down climbing the stairs at Camelsback Park. "In the seven and a half years I’ve been here I have been up those steps thousands of times."

The steps at Camelsback Park provides a place where people can workout in any weather they can handle. On top of that, you get rewarded with an awesome view when you reach the top.

"This is paradise, how many cities in America have something like this?" said Dews, who moved to Boise from Georgia. "To be in the outdoors and to be able to do something like that, rather than a conveyor belt where you are staring at the wall, I mean there is just no comparison."

In Camelsback Park there is an outdoor gym and Boise features several of these all over town with another one being in Ann Morrison Park. These outdoor gyms have equipment that people can utilize for a variety of different exercises.

However, for pullups, hanging drills and climbing I really enjoy the structure at JUMP. This can be done in a variety of different ways making it creative, fun and challenging.

The holy grail of outdoor exercise can be found on the Greenbelt which goes from Lucky Peak State Park all the way to Eagle on both sides of the Boise River. People can run, walk, bike and we even saw some people rollerblading.

"My story is I was diagnosed with multiple sclerosis about eight-years-ago and I was pretty much confined to a walker," said Laurie Zuckerman. "It's a place to remember to be present."

Laurie didn't let her disease stop her as she made it her mission to complete 70 half-marathons by the time she reaches 70 years of age. You can find Laurie on the Greenbelt around three times a week.

"It’s all about the fresh air it is all about being in nature and the people you meet out here are friendly," said Zuckerman. " they are happy, they are young and old. They are all ages as the air is fresh and the people’s spirits are fresh."

Hopefully this brings a little inspiration try doing the stairs at Camelsback once, try going for a walk on the Greenbelt or finding your own piece of paradise that makes working out fun.