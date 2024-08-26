Boise County Search and Rescue receives a surprise gift from the off-road community

IDAHO CITY, Idaho — 4 Lo Idaho Off-Road, Casey's Smile, the Horseshoe Bend Chamber of Commerce and a number of different businesses came together to provide Boise County Search and Rescue with a new tool.

A build team took a 1999 Jeep Grand Cherokee Loredo and turned it into an off-road recovery vehicle by installing a new engine, adding a four inch lift and putting on new tires.

"For better articulation on rocks on the hazardous roads of Boise County," said Rowdy Berry, of 4 Lo Idaho Off-Road. "On the interior we have our remote light switch set up for all of the new lighting which is important for off-road missions."

Rowdy also installed a special intake to help with river crossings, the Cherokee has a first aid kit and a lithium battery in the back for power. Rowdy actually had a Cherokee for his off-road vehicle when he worked as a sheriff deputy in Washington County.

"This is honestly a lot nicer then the one that I had, but I was honored and proud to be part of the build team that helped bring it to that level," said Rowdy.

On Saturday, this vehicle was presented to the Boise County Search and Rescue team that was created two years ago and features volunteers who live in the area.

"This is a life saver," said Greg Neubert, the president of the BCSAR. "This is a really capable vehicle that they built and it’s not bad looking either, they really did a phenomenal job."

Boise County Sheriff Scott Turner has helped the BCSAR get equipment like snowmobiles and ATVs because if the BCSAR can help rescue people it means less work for the sheriff's office who is stretched thin in this rural county.

"By enabling us to be able to take their place to do search and rescue operations, it frees them up to answer calls and be there for public safety," said Neubert.

And now this new Jeep Cherokee has anchor points on both the rear and the front that also features a winch bumper featuring a front receiver. This new tool will make it easier for BCSAR to do their job as this volunteer organization has been using their own vehicles for towing.

"This is going to take a lot of work off our shoulders these are the kind of things that make our life easier," said Neubert. "I just can’t thank them enough, we are in debt forever to these guys and we really appreciate what they have done for us today."