Bogus Basin closes various lifts due to high winds, Pioneer Lodge also closed overnight

BOISE, Idaho — Due to high winds, the Morning Star and Superior Chairlifts at Bogus Basin will remain closed throughout Thursday evening and night. The Pioneer Lodge will also be closed for the night, according to an official statement from the ski resort.

"We appreciate your patience as our teams prioritize safety at the mountain," the statement on Facebook read.

Additionally, there will be no lift access to Parking Lots #4, Silver Queen, Buttercup, and Pioneer Lot. Patrons are advised to park only in Parking Lots #1 and #3 and to avoid driving up Pioneer Road.

Bogus Basin has emphasized that these measures are taken to ensure the safety and well-being of all visitors. Further updates will be provided as conditions change.

For additional information or emergency announcements, guests are advised to check Bogus Basin's officialwebsite and social media channels.

