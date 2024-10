ADA COUNTY, Idaho — Due to the number of people at Bogus Basin, the resort has issued an evacuation request from the U.S. Forest Service, due to the nearby Valley Fire.

Bosus Basin has had to cancel all NICA events that were scheduled for Friday, Oct.5, and Saturday, Oct. 5.

At this time, there is no immediate danger, but all mountain/NICA guests have been asked to pack up their entire Pit Zone, camp, and personal belongings and head off the mountain.