CASCADE, Idaho — Bigfoot Brew Coffee is hosting the Hunt for Bigfoot Scavenger Hunt for the second year in a row and this year the event features $2,000 in prizes.

"The story behind Bigfoot Brew is Cascade used to have a pharmacy in the center of town, but it ended up burning down," said Austin Hook of Bigfoot Brew Coffee.

WATCH: Check out the video to see an example of one of the clues

Bigfoot Brew Coffee hosts a unique scavenger hunt Halloween weekend in Cascade

That pharmacy also featured a coffee shop, so when Medicap Pharmacy opened its doors, the customers wondered about the coffee shop, and two years ago the pharmacy opened Bigfoot Brew Coffee in the same building where people can pick up their medications.

"We are a little unique because all of our baristas are also pharmacy technicians and all of our pharmacy techs are also trained baristas," said Hook.

This coming weekend, beginning at 9:00 a.m. on Saturday, Bigfoot Brew Coffee will host the Hunt for Bigfoot Scavenger Hunt, providing a fun way for families to spend time during the day on Halloween.

"We hide a little golden Bigfoots around town," said Hook. "We post clues on our social media. It is free to enter and it is really just encouraging people to get outside."

Where Kelly's waters twist and gleam: I linger close to paddle dreams: At the end of the metal ground I wait: Where calm and current contemplate.

That was an example of a clue from last year and each clue gets posted on Bigfoot Brew Coffee's Facebook page. If nobody finds the Bigfoot, another clue will be released at 9:00 a.m. on Sunday. The scavenger hunt was a big hit last year.

"This year we have over $2,000 in prizes," said Hook. "We have Blackstone griddles, paddle boards, camping and fishing bundles. We have a bunch of fun stuff going on and free coffee as well."

The event also includes Bigfoot Bingo to encourage shopping locally in Cascade for more prizes. After a successful first year, Bigfoot Brew Coffee is hoping this event will draw more people up to the Valley County this weekend.

"Cascade is a rural town and we got a lot of people passing through," said Hook. "So this is just our way of creating something fun for the community and trying to make it worthwhile to make the drive up."