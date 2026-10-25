EAGLE, Idaho — The Hard Mountain Bike League features some of the world's best riders, and they came together in Avimor to answer the question: who is the most complete mountain biker?

The competition features three different disciplines, including the downhill gnar, tech rhythm, and raw slalom. In all three, speed is the name of the game, but at the same time riders need to conquer some pretty tough lines, with the winner receiving $20,000.

WATCH | Pros rally down the raw slalom course—

Avimor hosts the finals of the Hard Mountain Biking League

"Absolutely, it is really cool to see them because I’ve only seen them on television," said Brody Biery, who volunteered for the event. "It is a big thing for me."

The competition also features an uphill climb as an additional bonus competition. In all of these disciplines, riders need to be confident in their equipment, and that is where local company Deity Components comes in, as several riders used their components.

"We are pretty much all the contact points, with those being grips, pedals, stems, handlebars and saddles," said Tommy Zula of Deity Components. "We are super stoked and really proud to be one of the sponsors out here, and we are really looking forward to the racing."

The Hard Mountain Biking League brings a unique vibe, and it's a family-friendly event if you are willing to walk up the hill to get to the venue.

General admission tickets were sold on this beautiful day, where people sat in an amphitheater, and kids got to meet the riders and get autographs.

"It’s awesome, it is fun, and it is super cool," said a bunch of kids. "I met a bunch, and I met Braydon, that was definitely my favorite."

Professional mountain biker Braydon Bringhurst grew up in Boise, and he came up with the idea for the Hard Mountain Biking League. This past spring, riders needed to qualify, but that course was on the other side of the highway.

In the past couple of months, Bringhurst and his crew did a lot of work to create the venue, dig out the lines, and prepare for the finals. They even live-streamed the event so people around the world could watch the competition.

"I like the course, I like how technical it is, and I like how each team member can show what they are worth," said Biery. "I like how it really tests them."