As traffic concerns grow, Donnelly is looking at putting in its first stoplight

DONNELLY, Idaho — The Donnelly City Council approved a $16,500 study a few weeks ago that will look at the traffic at the intersection of Highway 55 and Roseberry.

This study is the first step in what could possibly bring the first stoplight to this Valley County community, which would alleviate pressure at this intersection during the busy tourism season.

WATCH | Check out what Donnelly traffic looks like on a Wednesday afternoon—

Donnelly is looking at putting the first stoplight in this small community

"You almost have to, it’s just too much traffic, too much road rage when people get stuck for ten minutes just trying to turn left," said Mayor Susan Dorris. "July 3 is a good time to take a traffic study."

The intersection that features the Stinker gas station is where people turn off to go to Tamarack Resort and Lake Cascade. Roseberry is the cross street. More development has taken over the west side in recent years, with the school sitting on the east side.

Traffic can stack up here, especially for Donnelly residents who are trying to take a left onto Highway 55. Congestion also comes with drivers attempting to turn left from Highway 55, and when approaching from the east side, it can be difficult to see due to trees blocking the view.

The Farmer's Market is also on the east side, and it runs every Wednesday evening between 3:00 p.m. and 6:00 p.m. That's where Neighborhood Reporter Steve Dent met up with the mayor, who was selling baked goods and huckleberry products through her local business called Flight in Fancy Bakery, which recently celebrated 30 years of business.

"I never intended to stay, and here we are. It kind of grabs your soul, and you stay," said Dorris, who enjoys being a part of the farmer's market.

"It’s the best farmer’s market in Idaho."

Over the past three decades, the mayor has seen many changes, and as more people travel through Donnelly, a stoplight could be next.

After the traffic study, the city will work with the Idaho Transportation Department on the next steps in this process.