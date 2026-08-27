BOISE, Idaho — Idaho features so many different places to fish and a wide variety for anglers, but we also have a really good urban fishery right in our own backyard.

Caleb Pentzer spent four days fishing below the Barber Dam going after some big fish when he threw out a streamer and hooked into a 24-inch brown trout.

WATCH|Check out the video to see the huge brown trout and Caleb Pentzer's casting skills

Angler catches 24-inch brown trout in town on the Boise River

"I’ve heard stories of people talking about these monster browns that still live here, but hadn’t caught one yet," said Pentzer. "It was a super cool night and definitely the biggest fish I’ve ever caught on the Boise."

The Boise River helped Pentzer hone his skills with the fly rod. He remembers not catching many fish his first year, but he still holds that year as one of his favorites because he learned his craft with the help of his dad, outfitters, and the shops in the Treasure Valley.

"We have amazing shops that are super willing to help you like Idaho Angler and Three Rivers," said Pentzer. "There are just so many different places you can go to get started and then get out with some buddies and just enjoy the water."

Pentzer admits the Boise River is not his favorite place to fish, but the draw comes with being right here in town. Pentzer doesn't have to travel to fish the Boise River and it provides a quick way to get outdoors.

"I think it is super underrated; we really have all these miles of river just in our backyard," said Pentzer. "I’ll come out here after work, fish for an hour before I go home; I just think it is lovely and people don’t do it enough."

This urban fishery also holds some really big fish. Earlier this year, a South Carolina Angler broke the catch-and-release record for brown trout at 30.5 inches on the South Fork of the Snake River.

Caleb Prentzer's brown he caught and released wasn't that small at 24 inches, and it created a night he will remember for sure.

"It was shocking and it blew my mind," said Prentzer. "I had never seen a fish that big in the Boise River, and all the people watching were super shocked too, so it made my day."