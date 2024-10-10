After delay from wildfires the mountain biking state championship is back on at Bogus Basin

BOISE, Idaho — The teams were all here last week when the forest service urged Bogus Basin to evacuate as the Valley Fire burned on the east side of Boise.

The evacuation caused headaches for the teams that traveled a good distance from the mountains, or eastern Idaho or even Jackson, Wyoming. The Interscholastic Cycling League announced on Monday that final race of the season will happen this Saturday.

"Hearing that it is rescheduled for this weekend we are fired up," said Boise Brave senior Mateo Kowalczyk. "We are also happy that we get some more bonus practices to go and hit the trail."

The Boise Brave won the state championship in 2023. This year they hold a slim lead over McCall, Highland and Timberline going into the final race of the season.

"This is our ninth season and nine years ago there was just over a dozen kids," said Kowalczyk. "This year we have 169 registered athletes and that makes us the biggest team in Idaho and one of the biggest teams in the nation."

This marks the tenth year anniversary of mountain biking for kids from sixth grade through the 12th in Idaho. One of the most unique aspects of this sport is that parents get to ride and participate with their kids during practice.

"That is not lost on us," said Whitney Jankiewicz, who has two kids in the program and also serves as a coach. "Every time we put on the matching jerseys and ride to practice together, I feel really thankful."

Jankiewicz told me the Boise Brave opened up their homes, driveways and yards to give teams a place to stay last week. She told us some did, but most of the times found somewhere else to ride after being evacuated because of the fire.

"It was concerning, but we were all very hopeful that they were going to reschedule and they have," said Jankiewicz. "It is just what we were planning last weekend just one week later."