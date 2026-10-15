IDAHO CITY, Idaho — The Idaho Parks and Recreation Department manages seven 20-foot yurts for recreational use in the mountains north of Idaho City that people can reserve overnight.

They invited me up to check out what the experience is like during the fall and I've never been to one of the backcountry yurts in any season other than winter.

WATCH: Check out the video to see the yurt, inside the yurt and the surrounding area

A visit to a backcountry yurt provides solitude and multiple activities in the fall

"The fall is one of the greatest times to visit the yurts," said Hailey Husband of the Idaho Parks and Rec Department. "In the winter we are usually above 90 percent occupancy, but in the fall we are only sitting around 60 so there is a lot more availability."

In the winter people need to snowshoe or ski up to the yurt, but this time of year people can drive almost to the front door of the yurt. I would recommend a high clearance vehicle, but it's much more convenient for people looking to stay overnight and enjoy nature.

Each yurt features a pair of bunk beds and a fold-out futon as they comfortably sleep six people. Each yurt features an outdoor fire pit, a wood burning stove inside the yurt and a two-burner stove. Idaho Parks and Rec provides cooking utensils, firewood and games.

People need to bring their own food, water and propane tanks if they want to use the stove. Idaho Parks and Rec has much more information on their website.

"I think there is something for everyone regardless of how you like to recreate," said Husband. "Some people might want to come and sit around the fire, some might set up a hammock and read a book and other people might want to get up early and hit the trails all day."

This summer the Idaho Department of Parks and Recreation spent a lot of time removing downed trees from the motorized trail system. Surrounding the yurts, there are 40 miles of trails with around ten miles of single track for mountain bikers.

"We were up here not too long ago, and this time of year you get the nice fall colors pedaling up through the fire roads and then you can get drop down some fun single track," said Zane Patterson of Idaho Parks and Rec. "We are going to work on expanding those in the future."

This year all the yurts in the Idaho City system have become dog friendly. I really enjoyed visiting the Elkhorn Yurt in the fall after staying overnight this past winter and a big key to the entire system is that people need to clean up after themselves so the yurt is ready for the next guests.

"I think because it is such a cool recreational opportunity people generally respect them and take really good care of them," said Husband. " Which is really cool."

For more information on how to reserve one of the Idaho City Backcountry Yurts click here.