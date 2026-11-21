BOISE, Idaho — Bogus Basin opened for its 85th season and the vibe was strong up on the mountain with skiers and snowboarders enjoying the snow on busy day.

"Oh my gosh it is such a blast, I love being up," said snowboarder Wylie Bon Jovi who did a front flip on one of the features in the terrain park. "The snow is so much better than last year."

WATCH | Bogus Basin's opening day

A powder day on opening day as Bogus Basin is the first resort to open in the northwest

Skiers and snowboarders were excited to be shredding before Thanksgiving after Bogus Basin got 31 inches of snow in 72 hours this week with cold temperatures created good snow.

"Last season was my first season, so I didn’t get to do a lot of riding in super nice snow, but on opening day we already got like a third of what we got last season, so I’m like super hyped," said snowboarder Carter Armando. "I’m feeling way more confident because there is enough snow that even if I do fall, it’s really not going to hurt that bad."

I came up to Bogus Basin a week from last Thursday and there was no snow. On that day Bogus Basin announced today as the opening and they were planning on using the snow they saved from last year to open a conveyor with a terrain park.

"We would have been happy with that," said Bogus Basin general manager Brad Wilson. "But then Mother Nature delivered the goods and we scrambled, we groomed stuff and we are open. Being the first ski area to open in the Pacific Northwest is something that doesn’t happen a lot and we are really excited and proud to be able to do that."

Bogus Basin had the Coach lift and the Deer Point Express Lift open on Saturday and that will be the case again on Sunday. Bogus Basin will be closed on Monday through Wednesday as the resort still has a lot of work to do, but they were happy to welcome everybody back.

"There’s a ton of pent up demand to go skiing and riding this time of year and we see this right now, it is awesome," said Wilson. "We will be open on Thanksgiving and through that weekend and then we will evaluate how will open after that."

Wilson also told us season tickets remain available, but skiers and snowboarders only have through Thanksgiving to purchase those tickets for this winter.