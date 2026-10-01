HORSESHOE BEND, Idaho — Faull Line Gravity Park opened in September giving mountain bikers a new downhill trail system with a shuttle service and it was all built by one man.

Eric Faull owns land that has been in his family for generations nine miles northeast of Horseshoe Bend. Faull used to run a zipline business, but that went under during the pandemic and for fun he started building trails and he just kept working until he had a park.

WATCH: Check out the video to see what the trails look like at the Faull Line Gravity Park

A new shuttle service mountain bike park opens near Horseshoe Bend

"I’ve literally been working on the trail part alone for five years and this year I felt like I got it to a place where I could actually open it up to the public," said Faull. "It's been awesome."

Faull invited myself and anyone who wanted to come ride for free to check out the park on Wednesday. The gravity park has three different trails that drop about 600 feet of elevation over a mile on a fast track with berms and jumps.

“I’m blown away by how much work he has put into this," said Aaron Summers, one of the mountain bikers that checked out the park. "It’s a one man show and it looks like it was a ten-man show. He has put a lot of work into it and he’s done a really good job."

Faull shuttled all of us up to the top in an old beat up van as he also built the roads to access the trails. The trails aren't single-track and they are pretty wide, but that is because Faull had to use heavy machinery to build the trails.

One aspect that surprised me was that by the time you drove up to the park on a dirt road the landscape changed from foothills to wooded terrain and the ride had some spectacular views.

"I thought it was great, the scenery was beautiful," said Summers. "I mean what is not to like you are out in the middle of the beautiful hills and pine trees of Idaho with expansive views of Horseshoe Bend and as far as the trails go, I think they are fun and really flowy."

Faull has permits for the bike park and insurance as people need to sign a waiver just like you would have to at a ski resort, but those have all closed for the season. So if you are looking for a way to get in a heavy dose of downhill riding this provides that option.

The park features unlimited shuttles from 10:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m. Friday through Monday and it costs $40 for adults and $30 for children 12-and older. The park has a lot of potential and it also has campground on site.

"I kind of realized I actually got something pretty cool as far as being able to have something that people can come and spend the day having fun," said Faull. "I’m hoping that the mountain biking will start feeding into the camping and events, I'd love to have some biking events and maybe some races."

There were cows on the land to watch out for and some droppings on the trail which Faull calls the secret sauce. The park is limited to 20 riders per day so that people can get the best bang for their buck.