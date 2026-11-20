BOISE, Idaho — On Wednesday evening, I drove up to the top of Mores Creek Summit on Highway 21 to see how much snow had fallen and to check out the conditions of the roads.

There is a couple of feet of snow at the summit, as the amount of snow increased with elevation gain. The highway was clear of snow, but wet, which means drivers need to be watching the temperature because the road will be slick when it freezes.

"You can be driving on wet roads, and then while it gets down to a temperature where it starts freezing, then you are talking a lot sketchier driving," said Shilo Wheeler of Big O Tires in Downtown Boise. "It's a good idea to check the forecast before heading out."

WATCH| Check out the video to see the snow on the summit and the action in the shop at Big O Tires

A local tire shop provides tips to prepare drivers for winter conditions

Friday marked another busy day at Big O Tires with all the storms this week. Wheeler tells us this time of year it is really important to have good tires and good tread on those tires.

"As tires start getting lower on tread, the water displacement does not work as well, so we are more prone to hydroplaning," said Wheeler. "It's the same thing in snow; not having good tread will affect your drive ability."

So what type of tire should you get? Wheeler says that depends on how frequently you drive in the mountains or how you feel about driving in winter conditions. He told us tires have gotten better over the years, and customers have options, with the best being snow tires.

"A fully committed snow tire, it is made of softer rubber compound, and they stay so much more pliable and sticky," said Wheeler. "We can also run a three-peak snow-rated tire year-round for the customers who don’t always travel up to higher elevation, but they can take a trip on a whim and know an all-weather tire will get good traction."

Drivers will experience snowy conditions if they get off the highway in the mountains. It's a fun time of year to recreate, but people need to drive for the conditions; they should have an emergency kit in their car and check the weather before heading out.

"Take your time, take getting where you are going and have a plan," said Wheeler. "I also want to let people know they should check their air pressure every month. This time of year, tires lose air pressure because of the cold, and it's a good idea to top that off before heading out."

