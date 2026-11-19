BOISE, Idaho — Idaho Fish and Game Commissioner Brody Harshbarger resigned on Wednesday after accepting a plea deal in a poaching case in eastern Idaho.

When hunters learned about this plea deal they were furious because hunters follow a series of rules in order to participate in this classic Idaho activity. Kevin McFarland is one of the founders of Backcountry Vets, a non-profit that takes veterans out hunting and fishing.

"If a regular person like me got caught doing something like that there is no chance of pleading it down," said McFarland. "It would be we got to make an example out of this guy and rightfully so, make an example out of the few that are doing the wrong thing."

WATCH| Check out the video to hear McFarland's reaction and learn why this case made hunters so upset

A hunter's reaction to an Idaho Fish and Game Commissioner's plea deal in a poaching case

According to court records, Commissioner Brody Harshbarger and another hunter illegally shot two bull elk in Fremont County last December. One on private land and one on the Bureau of Reclamation land, as a result of the investigation Harshbarger was charged with seven misdemeanors.

After originally pleading not guilty in March, Harshbarger accepted a plea deal where five charges were dropped including two poaching charges, a trespassing charge, shooting out of a vehicle and failure to retrieve an animal. Harshbarger plans to plead guilty to not have a valid tag and shooting across a highway, sentencing will happen in court on December 9.

"Just that, it pisses me off man, doing the wrong thing with zero integrity," said McFarland. "He shouldn’t have had the ability to resign, he should have been fired immediately and he owes us an apology."

Each of the seven charges carries a maximum punishment of six months in jail, a one-thousand-dollar fine and the loss of hunting privileges for up to three years, according to Idaho law. After taking the plea deal, Harshbarger is facing a one-thousand-dollar fine and the loss of his hunting license for a year.

Governor Little accepted Harshbarger's resignation on Wednesday and sent out a statement saying his office is working to fill the vacancy. However, the Upper Snake River region has not had a representative in the seven-seat commission since files were charged in March. Harshbarger was appointed by Governor Little.

"I've been elk hunting for a solid seven years, and I have yet to harvest a bull," said McFarland. "To see this guy be able to go out and rules don't apply to me. Do as I say, not as I do- what does that do for everyone else in Idaho who follows the rules?"