Baby's decapitation death ruled a homicide, county officials say

The decapitation death of a baby delivered in a Georgia hospital has been ruled a homicide, county officials said Tuesday.

The Clayton County Medical Examiner’s Office confirmed that the death resulted from the "fracture-dislocation" of the baby's upper cervical spine and spinal cord.

The mother, Jessica Ross, and her family have sued the doctor who delivered the baby, her OB-GYN practice, other staff who assisted with the birth procedure and the hospital, Southern Regional Medical Center.

The suit alleges medical negligence caused the death of Treveon Isaiah Taylor Jr., and alleges the hospital attempted to cover up the decapitation.

Meanwhile, in a separate lawsuit, Ross and her husband Treveon Isaiah Taylor have sued an independent pathologist they hired to conduct an autopsy on their child.

That suit alleges the doctor shared photos and videos of the examination on social media, including pictures of the child's face and videos showing their organs.

SEE MORE: Couple sues Georgia doctor for decapitating their baby during delivery

According to HIPAA's Standards for Privacy of Individually Identifiable Health Information, "Full face photographic images and any comparable images" cannot be legally shared.

The ethics journal of the American Medical Association also recommends that pathologists avoid sharing identifying images of patients on social media.

Trending stories at Scrippsnews.com