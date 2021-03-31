Applebee’s is debuting 2 new fruity tequila cocktails for $5 each

The products and services mentioned below were selected independent of sales and advertising. However, Don't Waste Your Money may receive a small commission from the purchase of any products or services through an affiliate link to the retailer's website.

Spring is officially here, which means it’s time to trade in the spiked hot chocolate for something ice-cold and fruity.

Applebee’s is ushering the new season with not just one but two brand-new Springtime Sips cocktails, and they’re just $5 each! Made with premium spirits and served in a signature Mucho glass, they’re available in restaurants or to-go at participating locations.

First up, the new Tipsy Shark drink is a â¯Pacific-inspired margaritaâ¯madeâ¯with 1800 Reposado Tequila, blue curacao, pineapple juice and margarita mix. It is then topped with a gummy shark because, well, who doesn’t want a gummy shark in their cocktail?!

The second drink, Strawberry Daq-a-Rita, is a â¯half-margarita, half-daiquiri frozen combination. It is made with 1800 Reposado Tequila, Bacardi rum, strawberry and margarita mix.

Applebee's

“If you want to have your cake and drink it too, our new Strawberry Daq-A-Rita is just for you. This is your chance to enjoy a daiquiri and a margarita blended together in one big Mucho glass,” Patrick Kirk, vice president of beverage innovation at Applebee’s, said in a press release. “Or, if you’d prefer your drink on the rocks with a side of gummy shark, be sure to try the Tipsy Shark — our new ocean-blue margarita made with top-notch tequila.”

While you have to be 21 or older to order one of these Springtime Sips, Applebee’s has a variety of springtime non-alcoholic drinks, too.

Along with fountain drinks and fruit smoothies, they also have five flavors of lemonade, including classic, blue raspberry, dragon fruit, mango and strawberry.

Applebee's

If you’re looking for some food to go along with your drinks, Applebee’s is also offering a 2 for $22 menu, which includes two entrees and an appetizer.

Appetizer choices include boneless wings, onion rings, mozzarella sticks, spinach and artichoke dip or two salads. Entrees include different steaks, chicken or shrimp dishes, burgers, pastas, salads and ribs.

Applebee's

Will you be heading to Applebee’s to try one of their springtime cocktails?

This story originally appeared on Don't Waste Your Money. Checkout Don't Waste Your Money for product reviews and other great ideas to save and make money.