10 Of Amazon’s Most-Adored Outdoor Furniture Sets

The products and services mentioned below were selected independent of sales and advertising. However, Simplemost may receive a small commission from the purchase of any products or services through an affiliate link to the retailer's website.

With doctors prescribing time in nature to patients and studies reporting that kids who spend more time in nature are happier, it’s obvious that the more hours we spend outdoors the better it is for our wellness. And as the days start to stay sunnier for longer, now is the perfect time to make the most of your outdoor space. Turn your deck, patio or balcony into a relaxing oasis with the right set of furniture.

A good set will depend on what’s best for you and your family and how you intend to use it. You might plan to use it by yourself to work outside for part of the day or maybe it’ll be more of a family gathering place to eat meals al fresco or watch a movie on an outdoor projector. You could even choose a set to create a new spot to entertain and invite your favorite neighbors over for cocktails. (Or all of the above!)

No matter the exact reason, we’ve rounded up 10 of the most-loved, highest-rated outdoor sets available now on Amazon to make the most of longer days ahead.

Currently selling for $350 (down from $500), this four-piece outdoor set offers a sturdy and comfortable place to hang out. We like that it’s crafted with a heavy-duty powder-coated steel frame mixed with a weather-resistant polyethylene rattan, also called PE rattan, which won’t rust or corrode easily. Plus it’s modern and chic, a great set for up to four people at a time.

For a little pop of color, this five-piece wicker patio set might just do the trick. Available for $320, we like how the box chairs come with ottomans that can be tucked back under to conserve space. It also comes with a coffee table. This set would work well on a small balcony or patio or by the pool. Reviewers have noted it to be easy to assemble and that the chairs are very comfortable.

Make the most out of your backyard with this large set that includes a glass table, rattan chairs and matching ottomans. The modern design allows for the four ottomans to be used as extra seats or footrests. Reviewers love that the set can hold a lot of people yet it doesn’t feel overwhelming. The seats are sturdy and offer nice support for your back and arms. It’s currently available on Amazon for $390 (down from $410).

This classic three-piece set would look great in most backyards. The ergonomic chairs sport thick cushions and the black tabletop glass adds a sleek touch. With more than 1,500 reviews and an overall mark of 4.4 stars out of five at Amazon, buyers have said it’s easy to assemble, “looks great” and that they’d highly recommend it. One person claimed it to be one of their best buys of the summer!

A major bonus is that the cushions are washable. Find it from $219 to $260, depending on which color cushions you get.

Those with limited space might like this table set that’s ideal for one or two people. This $150 outdoor rust-resistant, cast aluminum patio bistro set features a tulip design and antique finish in teal that gives it a lived-in feel. It even has a table hole if you’d like to add an umbrella. With a total score of 4.4 stars out of five at Amazon, reviewers like this set because it’s a “great value” and works well on condominium balconies. Many have noted how sturdy and durable it is.

Rock your way to relaxation while drinking a cup of coffee with this cushy three-piece bistro set from Solaura. At $170, it’s one of the most affordable sets on our list and has stellar grades. More than 2,200 people have reviewed the furniture so far and given it an average rating of 4.7 stars out of five. Several noted how easy it is to put together and how comfortable it is.

Those with ample outdoor space, who have large families or just like to entertain might enjoy this six-piece patio furniture collection from Vongrasig for $390 (down from $470). The pieces can be arranged in several different ways depending on needs, such as an extra-deep couch, an L-shaped couch with a side chair or an L-shaped couch with a lounger. Constructed of PE rattan, it’s meant to hold up against the sun and rain.

This wicker conversation set comes with two ergonomically designed chairs that stay in place thanks to non-slip legs. The padded cushions have removable covers for easy upkeep. It also has a small side table to place drinks and reading material on and features a handy storage compartment. Several Amazon customers have remarked how well this bistro set works for small spaces and how cute it is. At $160, it’s also more budget-friendly than many outdoor furniture sets.

Add a burst of color to your deck with this sleek three-piece bistro set that features PE woven rattan and tempered glass to hold up against the elements. At less than $100 right now (normally $145), this furniture is economical, but it’s also got strong grades from buyers. Amazon reviewers have remarked on how well it works on small balconies and some note the cushions are thin but still comfortable. It was rated at 4.6 stars out of five from more than 7,500 users as of publication time.

This portable three-piece set works well for those who are either short on space or want an extra bistro set to pull out when guests are over. The two chairs are lightweight and foldable, making them easy to use and store. Many customers noted that the chairs are surprisingly comfortable and that it’s a great fit for both kids and adults. At less than $90 (normally $100), this affordable set seems like a win-win!

This story originally appeared on Simplemost. Checkout Simplemost for additional stories.