Your Air Fryer Is The Easiest Way To Make Amazing Baked Potatoes

Have you hopped on board the air fryer bandwagon? The trendy countertop kitchen appliance is being spotlighted in cookbooks and on social media with recipes for everything from the perfect grilled cheese sandwich and pizza rolls to a healthier, but still tasty, version of classic chicken wings.

Cooking with an air fryer is a convenient and fun way to prepare snacks and appetizers, but what about some of the important meal staples? Many people use an air fryer to whip up a batch of french fries or tater tots, but we found a method for preparing and cooking one of the essential comforting side dishes: the baked potato.

Amanda, cook and creator of The Chunky Chef website, has a foolproof recipe for air fryer baked potatoes that she promises will produce the perfect spud.

While this recipe isn’t as fast as throwing a potato into the microwave, sometimes taking a little extra time is worth the taste and texture trade-off. A microwave oven just can’t get that crispy potato skin and that light, fluffy interior.

Also, by using the air fryer, you don’t have to heat up your entire house by using your oven. That’s a helpful tip with the warmer months coming soon! And, if you are using your oven to prep a big meal, taking the taters out of the equation by putting them into the air fryer leaves more room for the rest of your feast!

If you have an air fryer and want to give this baked potato recipe a try, then you’ll be happy to know the ingredients are simple and you probably already have most of them in your pantry. In addition to Russet potatoes, you’ll need cooking oil, such as avocado, vegetable or canola, as well as salt, pepper, garlic powder, onion powder and dried parsley.

Of course, you may want to have some toppings for your potatoes on hand, such as butter, chili, chives, cheese, bacon and sour cream.

But that’s it! You have everything you need to make a baked potato beyond anything you’ve made before. Just follow the simple step-by-step instructions from The Chunky Chef’s recipe. In less than an hour, you’ll have a wonderful accompaniment to any meal that the family will love.

