Nieca Hill

Posted: 1:10 PM, Aug 23, 2018
Hello everyone ~ My name is Nieca Hill.  I’m an Idaho native.  I was born at St. Luke’s and grew up on 8th St. in Boise.  I moved to the Seattle area when I was 19 and back at 23.  I spent 22 years in SE Idaho.  I worked for 16 years at KID-AM/KID-FM/KPKY-FM/KLLP-FM & KPKY-FM and then 6 years in Broadcast Television with CBS/FOX.  I have over 22 years’ experience helping businesses grow market share and increase bottom line revenue.  I’m very comfortable in both Broadcast and Digital/Online Marketing strategies. 
 
My favorite advertising quote:  “Doing business without advertising is like winking at a girl in the dark.  You know what you’re doing…….. but nobody else does.” 
 
Each business has a unique set of goals and challenges.  I’m not cookie cutter and work to customize solutions that fit individual needs.  I have worked with Mom and Pop start-ups as well as Fortune 500 companies.  If I’m helping you accomplish what you need from your advertising I feel good at the end of the day.  Advertising that doesn't produce results is expensive.  It’s always my goal to go from an expense to an investment rather quickly.        
 
 I look forward to working with you!
