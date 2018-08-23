Hello everyone ~ My name is Nieca Hill. I’m an Idaho native. I was born at St. Luke’s and grew up on 8 th St. in Boise. I moved to the Seattle area when I was 19 and back at 23. I spent 22 years in SE Idaho. I worked for 16 years at KID-AM/KID-FM/KPKY-FM/KLLP-FM & KPKY-FM and then 6 years in Broadcast Television with CBS/FOX. I have over 22 years’ experience helping businesses grow market share and increase bottom line revenue. I’m very comfortable in both Broadcast and Digital/Online Marketing strategies.

My favorite advertising quote: “Doing business without advertising is like winking at a girl in the dark. You know what you’re doing…….. but nobody else does.”

Each business has a unique set of goals and challenges. I’m not cookie cutter and work to customize solutions that fit individual needs. I have worked with Mom and Pop start-ups as well as Fortune 500 companies. If I’m helping you accomplish what you need from your advertising I feel good at the end of the day. Advertising that doesn't produce results is expensive. It’s always my goal to go from an expense to an investment rather quickly.