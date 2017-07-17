WR Coach Kiseau fun spirit rubbing off on his players

Boise - The Broncos will have a new look on the sidelines coaching the wide receivers with Eric Kiseau. Kiesau spent last season as Offensive Coordinator at Fresno State.

All of the spring he has been working with a young group of receivers that have just three returning starters led by Cedrick Wilson who had 11 touchdowns.

Kiseau will need to find his next great deep threat on the field. His energetic and fun loving personality is rubbing off on his players and begun to build the morale of the receivers.

"I like him a lot. I think all the players do too, the thing about Kiseau that makes him the most unique is he coaches everybody as if they were a starter, to a walk on, to a guy on scholarship. I think that's pretty unique. He has been at the top programs the stuff that he is saying it works so you just really have to stay humble and listen to him and he will lead you in the right direction," said, Junior Wide Receiver A.J. Richardson.

