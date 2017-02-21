Team not giving up on Forward Nick Duncan

Boise - It’s been an up and down year for Boise State’s Senior forward Nick Duncan. During his time with the Broncos Duncan has made a name for himself connecting beyond the arc and waving his hands high in the sky to help motivate his squad.

We saw some of that in Saturday’s win over Wyoming when Nick scored 10 points including a pair of three-pointers.

But we haven’t seen it in a while Duncan hasn’t been double figures since January 7th when the Broncos beat San Diego State.

His teammates say they are still confident in their leader and that he will find his stroke in this crucial part of the year.

"Even when Nick isn't hitting three's he is impacting the game. When he does hit threes you just see the building go up, the players get up it and it just brings a whole another energy," said, Guard Paris Austin.

"We know he is going to hit his shots. There is still no other guy that I would want on the court, whether he is making shots or missing shots. We know he is going to compete and do what the team needs," said, Guard Chandler Hutchison.