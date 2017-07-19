Steelheads agree to terms with Brady Brassart

BOISE - The Idaho Steelheads have agreed to terms with forward Brady Brassart on an ECHL contract for the upcoming season.



Brassart is entering his fourth pro season after three years as a prospect of the Minnesota Wild. He has played 213 professional games, spending last year in the ECHL with the Quad City Mallards and splitting time the prior two seasons between Quad City and AHL Iowa.



The 6-foot-1 Brassart had 14 goals and 43 points in 65 games with Quad City, along with 81 penalty minutes.



“I’m excited for the opportunity to play in Idaho,” said Brassart. “I’ve heard nothing but great things about the organization and the city, and I look forward to a successful season.”

