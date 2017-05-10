Skyview HS is helping their student athletes

NAMPA - At Skyview, high school athletes are getting a little extra focus before they participate in sporting events. To make it an even sweeter the students are also learning first hand how to help their athletes on the field of play.

"I feel more comfortable knowing more about my athlete when they are on the field," said, Skyview Head Athletic Rusty Sullivan.

Rusty Sullivan who is sky views athletic trainer was able to use grant money to purchase an EKG machine -- which will serve two purposes.

It will be a tool for Sullivan in his sports medicine classes and will help him better monitor his athlete's health.

"I get a physical back in the fall for sports and they are cleared to play sports and that's all it says on the physical is cleared. Having this piece of information gives me a lot more,” said, Sullivan.

According to Sullivan new research has shown that the chance of an athlete having a cardiac event to be much lower that what was previously thought. It could be as low as 1 in 5,200 whereas before it was as high as 1 in 300,000.

"Say there are 11 issues that might kill an athlete in a high school football field or soccer field and if I can find 7 or 8 of them that's just an extra piece of mind," said, Sullivan.

The goal for Sullivan is to eventually prevent a cardiac event in the Nampa school district.

"My goal is is to be able to test all the athletes here at Skyview High School and in Nampa and get the cardiologist in the valley on board and get them to help out."

The goal also for Sullivan is any time there is a positive test get the athlete to a family doctor and eventually on to the cardiologist and to figure out what the care might be for the athlete.