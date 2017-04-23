Rally in Kuna supports former BSU Wrestling team

KUNA - Ever since wrestling was dropped by Boise State this past Monday there have been several people showing their support to bring back the sport to the school.

Today at Kuna High School it was the Idaho Youth State Championship. No work on the attendance but as you can see there were several people showing their support for the wrestling team.

There is an also a petition to bring back the support a link is on our website. As of now, there are over 12,000 signatures.