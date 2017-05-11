NCAA Releases APR

BOISE - The Broncos posted a strong APR score today. The APR accounts for eligibility, retention, and graduation, providing a measure of each team's academic performance.

It was the second best in the mountain west behind air force and was tied at 27th in the football subdivision level.

Men’s and women’s golf, swimming & diving and women’s tennis each posted perfect multi-year scores of 1,000 in 2015-16, all marks that tie for first nationally within their respective programs and garnered last week’s national recognition.

Eight programs recorded perfect single-year scores of 1,000 for 2015-16 - women’s basketball, men’s cross country, men’s golf, women’s golf, gymnastics, swimming & diving, women’s tennis and men’s track & field.

“Throughout the recruiting process, our coaches identify student-athletes that want to succeed both in their respective sports and in the classroom,” Director of Athletics Curt Apsey said. “Once they arrive on campus the entire Boise State community, including our academic staff here in athletics, does a phenomenal job of helping these young men and women take advantage of the opportunities provided to them.

Up north in Moscow, the vandals had the lowest APR score at 927. With that said though the vandals have improved since head coach Paul Petrino's arrival.